KP Govt Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Mining

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched crackdown against illegal mining, stone crushing and blasting across the province.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash here on Thursday.

Among others who were present at the meeting include Advocate General Khyber Pakthkuknkhwa Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Secretary Industries Hamyaun Khan , Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed, Commissioner Pesahwar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Director General Minerals Fazal Qadir and other concerned officials.

Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash said that illegal mining activities were totally unacceptable and directed concerned authorities to take effective steps to stop unauthorized of blasting and stone crushing causing huge loss of revenue.

He said that operation against illegal mining would be continued to its logical conclusion and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

The Chief Secretary directed Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners to make surprise visits in order to eradicate illegal mining activities and ensure complete ban on such illegal practices in their districts.

