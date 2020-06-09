KP govt launches crackdown against violators of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed total of fine of Rs 2899825 on 27647 shops while 1715 shops were sealed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

This was revealed in a final report on SOPs implementation activities submitted to Performance Management & Reforms Unit (PMRU), chief secretary office by deputy commissioners following directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz.

The district administration conducted operations in their respective districts and inspected 40563 shops and warnings were issued to 10700 shopkeepers for violation of SOPs, report said.

Furthermore, a total of 6232 petrol pumps were inspected across the province in which warnings issued to 1512 petrol pumps for violation of the government SOPs.

Similarly, a fine of Rs 1.3 million was imposed on 2059 units/businesses and 180 petrol pumps were sealed. In additions, they also inspected a total of 9877 markets in which warnings were issued to 2484 markets for noncompliance of SOPs. While a fine of Rs 549530 was imposed on 344 markets and 55 markets were sealed.

The district administrations inspected 955 Addas across the province in which warnings were issued to 466 Addas and a fine of 354805 was imposed on 57 Addas.

on violation of government SOPs 37 addas were sealed.

The officials of district administrations visited and inspected 12546 transport vehicles across the province in which warnings were issued to 3534 transport vehicles for violation of SOPs and 1311 vehicle owners were fined Rs.980431and 307 transport vehicles were banned. Furthermore, 9143 industrial units were inspected in which warnings were issued to 874 units for violation of Government SOPs. 762 industrial units were fined Rs.443195 and 258 units were sealed.

According to the districts reports, 51391 people were checked out ofwhich 15873 persons were warned over noncompliance with SOPs issued by government. Similarly, a fine of Rs 991920 was imposed on 1890 persons for violation of SOPs. A total of 130707 inspections were carried out across the province. In which warnings were issued to 35443 units/businesses for violation of the government SOPs. Furthermore 2786 units were sealed over noncompliance of SOPs. Similarly, fine of Rs7.6 million was imposed on 34070 units.