KP Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Fishing, Supply

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP Govt launches crackdown on illegal fishing, supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted teams comprising officers from all districts to arrest illegal sale, supply and fishing in the province, said an official handout issued here Tuesday.

These teams have been constituted on the special directives of KP Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan and Secretary Agriculture, Mohammad Israr.

In this connection, Deputy Director Fisheries, Khalid Khan and Assistant Director Fisheries, Abdul Awal nabbed a group involved in smuggling of fish from Tarbella Dam along with their vehicles and fishes and for further legal proceedings locked them in the lock-up of the Police Station Kotwali, Peshawar city.

The Director General (DG) Fisheries has said that the campaign would continue across the province and no one would be dealt with any concession in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

