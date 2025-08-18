KP Govt launches digital payment system for flood affectees

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched a special mobile app based digital payment system to ensure transparent and timely compensation payments to flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched a special mobile app based digital payment system to ensure transparent and timely compensation payments to flood victims.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally launched the digital payment system on Monday. The new app, called Digital Disaster Compensation Management, was rapidly developed by the KP Information Technology board and has been integrated with the government’s central service delivery platform “Dastak.”

Through this system, flood-affected families will receive compensation for damaged properties directly and online. Through this system, flood affectees will also be able to upload details of their property losses and submit claims.

The system uses a fully automated and transparent mechanism, including geo-tagging, to prevent false claims.

Damage verification and compensation disbursement will also be automated, making the process completely paperless and cashless.

A dedicated dashboard will provide the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other officials with real-time data on damages and payments.

Calling the initiative, a major step” toward transparent and quick payments of compansations, Gandapur praised officials for developing the app in record time.

“The app will not only ensure swift payments to victims but also guarantee transparency in the entire process,” he said, adding that timely relief and support for flood victims remain the government’s top priority,” he concluded.