UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Launches E-summary System : CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KP Govt launches e-summary system : CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Wednesday said that for the automation of official summaries, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the E-Summary System.

In a statement, he said that the system will enable automated generation, processing, and approval of summaries through a digital platform.

In addition to ensuring speed and timeliness, the E-Summary System will also facilitate the efficient and transparent disposal of government summaries.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

7 minutes ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

20 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

26 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

34 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.