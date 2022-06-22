KP Govt launches e-summary system : CS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Wednesday said that for the automation of official summaries, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the E-Summary System.

In a statement, he said that the system will enable automated generation, processing, and approval of summaries through a digital platform.

In addition to ensuring speed and timeliness, the E-Summary System will also facilitate the efficient and transparent disposal of government summaries.