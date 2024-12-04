KP govt launches "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" housing scheme for low income families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards providing housing facilities to low-income individuals through the "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards providing housing facilities to low-income individuals through the "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" scheme.

An MoU was signed between the Housing Department and the Bank of Khyber in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's House.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest, accompanied by cabinet members Dr Amjad Ali Khan and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from the concerned departments and the Bank of Khyber.

Under the scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million will be provided to eligible individuals for the construction of new homes or the renovation and extension of existing ones.

The program is estimated to cost Rs. 4 billion and will operate as a revolving fund for seven years. Loan repayments are scheduled over seven years with a maximum monthly instalment of Rs.

18,000. Ownership of land is a mandatory requirement for availing loans.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur highlighted that the provision of quality housing is a top priority for the provincial government.

He termed the initiative a major welfare step that will not only offer better housing facilities to low-income individuals but also improve their social and economic conditions.

He emphasized transparency in loan distribution, ensuring that only deserving individuals benefit from the scheme.

He also noted that the Ehsaas Apna Ghar initiative is part of a broader welfare agenda under the Ehsaas program, which includes projects like Ehsaas Nojawan, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Rozgar.

The provincial government remains committed to uplifting the underprivileged segments of society through such welfare programs.