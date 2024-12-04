Open Menu

KP Govt Launches "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" Housing Scheme For Low Income Families

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM

KP govt launches "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" housing scheme for low income families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards providing housing facilities to low-income individuals through the "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards providing housing facilities to low-income individuals through the "Ehsaas Apna Ghar" scheme.

An MoU was signed between the Housing Department and the Bank of Khyber in a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's House.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest, accompanied by cabinet members Dr Amjad Ali Khan and Muzammil Aslam, along with officials from the concerned departments and the Bank of Khyber.

Under the scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million will be provided to eligible individuals for the construction of new homes or the renovation and extension of existing ones.

The program is estimated to cost Rs. 4 billion and will operate as a revolving fund for seven years. Loan repayments are scheduled over seven years with a maximum monthly instalment of Rs.

18,000. Ownership of land is a mandatory requirement for availing loans.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur highlighted that the provision of quality housing is a top priority for the provincial government.

He termed the initiative a major welfare step that will not only offer better housing facilities to low-income individuals but also improve their social and economic conditions.

He emphasized transparency in loan distribution, ensuring that only deserving individuals benefit from the scheme.

He also noted that the Ehsaas Apna Ghar initiative is part of a broader welfare agenda under the Ehsaas program, which includes projects like Ehsaas Nojawan, Ehsaas Hunar, and Ehsaas Rozgar.

The provincial government remains committed to uplifting the underprivileged segments of society through such welfare programs.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Bank Of Khyber From Government Cabinet Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

11 minutes ago
 KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

12 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

12 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

11 minutes ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

12 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

12 minutes ago
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

16 minutes ago
 HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to P ..

HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

9 minutes ago
 Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

2 hours ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan