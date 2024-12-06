KP govt launches employment, skill development program for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a comprehensive program to provide employment opportunities and skill development training to the province’s youth.

According to the KP education Department, the program aims to uplift young individuals by investing Rs. 11.5 billion in various initiatives.

The program will offer vocational and technical training to 60,000 young individuals across the province, free of cost.

A total of 25,000 youth will benefit from free internship opportunities to gain practical experience in their respective fields.

Around 42,000 young entrepreneurs will receive grants of up to Rs. 80,000 to kickstart their ventures or enhance their skills.

The program is aimed to reduce unemployment and empower the younger generation.

The Education Department said that this program is part of a broader vision to equip youth with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive job market.