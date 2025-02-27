KP Govt Launches Financial Assistance Programs For Orphans, Widows
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:21 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Thursday launched two major financial assistance programs of Roshan Mustaqbil Card for orphans and Sahara Card for widows.
The launching ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Secretary Social Welfare Department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, relevant officials, widows and orphan children. Under Roshan Mustaqbil Card, orphan children up to age of 16 years would receive monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 while widows would get the same amount under Sahara Card.
Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that government is committed for wellbeing of vulnerable segments of society and added that a comprehensive data collection initiative was launched to identify and register deserving individuals.
He said that database of special students in government educational institutions has been compiled and soon they would be provided with electric wheelchairs.
The chief minister reaffirmed commitment to ensure that rightful beneficiaries would receive their due share of resources. He also urged public to play their part in helping the needy and deserving segments of society.
