KP Govt Launches Financial Assistance Programs For Widows & Orphans

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced two major welfare programs aimed at providing financial assistance to widowed women and orphaned children.

Under the Roshan Mustaqbil Card initiative, orphaned children aged 5 to 16 years will receive PKR 10,000 per month in financial aid, benefiting approximately 9,000 children across the province.

Meanwhile, the Sahara Card program has been launched to support widowed women aged 45 years and above, providing them with a monthly stipend of PKR 10,000. This initiative is expected to assist 15,000 widowed women in need.

Welcoming the initiative, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Divisional Labour Wing Zakir Rehman termed it a significant step toward the welfare of poor and deserving segments of society.

He stated that such programs reflect the government’s commitment to social justice and economic uplift of vulnerable communities. “Providing financial support to widows and orphaned children is a crucial responsibility, and this initiative will help improve their standard of living,” the spokesperson added.

These programs are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve the welfare and living conditions of marginalized communities, reaffirming its dedication to social support and economic relief for those in need.

