KP Govt Launches Financial Assistance Programs For Widows & Orphans
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced two major welfare programs aimed at providing financial assistance to widowed women and orphaned children.
Under the Roshan Mustaqbil Card initiative, orphaned children aged 5 to 16 years will receive PKR 10,000 per month in financial aid, benefiting approximately 9,000 children across the province.
Meanwhile, the Sahara Card program has been launched to support widowed women aged 45 years and above, providing them with a monthly stipend of PKR 10,000. This initiative is expected to assist 15,000 widowed women in need.
Welcoming the initiative, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Divisional Labour Wing Zakir Rehman termed it a significant step toward the welfare of poor and deserving segments of society.
He stated that such programs reflect the government’s commitment to social justice and economic uplift of vulnerable communities. “Providing financial support to widows and orphaned children is a crucial responsibility, and this initiative will help improve their standard of living,” the spokesperson added.
These programs are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve the welfare and living conditions of marginalized communities, reaffirming its dedication to social support and economic relief for those in need.
Recent Stories
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt launches financial assistance programs for widows & orphans1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother1 minute ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of Army Chief's mother11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of broadcaster Kanwal observed31 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police deploys over 6,000 personnel for Eid-ul-Fitr security31 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized on World TB awareness day1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept urges fight against ticks to protect lives1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away1 hour ago
-
Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President1 hour ago
-
Municipal authorities conduct operation against encroachments1 hour ago
-
AIOU students included in Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU2 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues on Kohat tunnel, NHA2 hours ago