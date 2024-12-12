KP Govt Launches Four Youth Skill Development, Employment Programs
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) In a significant step to empower the province's youth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has
launched four major programs aimed at providing modern technical training and employment opportunities.
According to a statement issued here by the Chief Minister Secretariat, the initiatives were inaugurated during a ceremony held under the management of KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).
The CM Ali Amin Khan Gandapur attended the event as the chief guest.
During the program it was informed that Rs 04 billion Ehsaas Hunar Program would be implemented through Akhuwat Microfinance, adding that Rs 02 billion has been allocated for the current fiscal year.
Under the program skilled youth would be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 to start their businesses. Over 35,000 skilled individuals were expected to benefit from this initiative.
Similarly, under the another Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP), has been launched, funded by IFAD and the European Union, with an estimated cost of Rs 11.4 billion.
The project would offer free technical and vocational training to 60,000 men and women from rural areas.
Additionally, 42,000 skilled individuals would receive an average of $300 in financial assistance for self-employment.
The program also included internships and job placement support for 25,000 graduates.
The third program of the government was Upgradation of Technical Institutes.
, it was told and added that with financial support from GIZ and the European Union, key technical colleges like the Government College of Technology in Nowshera and Abbottabad would be upgraded into Centers of Excellence.
Twenty-two technical institutes across various districts would be transformed into model institutions, while nine others would be elevated to DAE Level-5.
The fourth initiative of the government was On-Job Training Program costing Rs 177 million.
It aimed to place over 3,000 youth in industries through phased training.
In the first phase, 168 trainees would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 for three months, with a budget of PKR 7.56 million for this phase.
Speaking on the occasion,v the CM emphasized the importance of empowering the youth, calling them the "asset of the nation."
He criticized the past provincial governments for not paying attention to vocational education, stating that many degrees previously obtained lacked international recognition, however, he said that now efforts were underway to provide globally recognized certifications.
The CM said that the government could not provide job to everyone therefore the youth should seize opportunities in private sectors.
He urged youth to explore new opportunities, and work hard and contribute to national progress.
He also mentioned that a 44 percent increase in provincial revenue had enabled the KP government to invest in youth programs.
