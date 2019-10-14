KP Govt launches free internet facility at public places: Minister

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday launched free internet service (KP Connect) at public places in provincial capital, said Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday launched free internet service ( KP Connect) at public places in provincial capital, said Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra.

He said purpose of the project was to provide enable youth to earn respectable job through use of information technology, adding that initially the services would be available in Shalimar Bagh where free wifi service, digital library and business center was inaugurated.

He said the service was part of the government efforts to digitalis the provincial capital and provide opportunities to youth to fully make use of the technology.

He said that the provincial government believes that IT could play an important role to make Peshawar as employment hub for youth therefore the free wifi services has been initiated at all public places.

He said under the digitalization program 25 degree colleges, bus terminals and parks would have KP Connect facility that would cost Rs 904 million rupees.

He said the government has also provided free internet service to Peshawar Press Club for facilitate of journalists to perform their duties without any problem.