Open Menu

KP Govt Launches Free Transplant, Implant Program Under Health Card

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 12:10 PM

KP govt launches free transplant, implant program under health card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the launch of a new initiative under the Sehat Card program, offering free transplant and implant services to eligible citizens.

The provincial cabinet has approved the decision to cover the costs of kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, as well as cochlear implants, under the healthcare scheme, said the spokesman of the Chief Minister.

This initiative aimed to provide life-saving medical procedures to patients who otherwise could not afford them.

The government would bear all expenses related to these transplants and implants, ensuring that individuals receive high-quality medical treatment without financial burdens.

Speaking on the occasion, the official emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the province.

“This is a historic step towards making advanced medical treatments accessible to all,” said the spokesperson. “The Sehat Card has already benefited thousands, and this expansion will further strengthen our healthcare system.”

Additionally, the cabinet had decided to include rehabilitation services for drug addicts in the next phase of the Sehat Card program.

This move aimed to address the growing issue of substance abuse and provide necessary medical support for individuals seeking recovery.

The expansion of the Sehat Card program was expected to significantly improve public healthcare in KP, offering much-needed relief to patients and their families.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan