KP govt launches free transplant, implant program under health card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the launch of a new initiative under the Sehat Card program, offering free transplant and implant services to eligible citizens.

The provincial cabinet has approved the decision to cover the costs of kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, as well as cochlear implants, under the healthcare scheme, said the spokesman of the Chief Minister.

This initiative aimed to provide life-saving medical procedures to patients who otherwise could not afford them.

The government would bear all expenses related to these transplants and implants, ensuring that individuals receive high-quality medical treatment without financial burdens.

Speaking on the occasion, the official emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the province.

“This is a historic step towards making advanced medical treatments accessible to all,” said the spokesperson. “The Sehat Card has already benefited thousands, and this expansion will further strengthen our healthcare system.”

Additionally, the cabinet had decided to include rehabilitation services for drug addicts in the next phase of the Sehat Card program.

This move aimed to address the growing issue of substance abuse and provide necessary medical support for individuals seeking recovery.

The expansion of the Sehat Card program was expected to significantly improve public healthcare in KP, offering much-needed relief to patients and their families.