KP govt launches Health Card; 40mln people to avail facility: Shaukat

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday formally launched Health Card Plus in Zone-II under which over more than 40 million people across the province and 0.7 million people in Shangla alone would avail free of cost health facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday formally launched Health Card Plus in Zone-II under which over more than 40 million people across the province and 0.7 million people in Shangla alone would avail free of cost health facilities.

Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai while inaugurating the program at a ceremony held in the Besham area of district Shangla said that under the initiative the deserving families would avail health insurance up to 1 million a year at designated hospitals of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla Hamid-ur-Rehman and political elders of the area attended the event.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, development projects were being implemented in every corner of the province adding that undue delay in projects of public welfare would not be tolerated.

He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking bold step for public welfare and putting the country's economy on path of development and prosperity.

Regarding corona situation Shaukat said Corona pandemic is spreading rapidly in the country but the desperate opposition parties were holding public gatherings and rallies. The organizers of the rallies and gatherings would be prosecuted under the Pandemic Act, he added.

He said no one would be allowed to play with human lives, adding that the only motive of the Opposition's Democratic Movement was to seek NRO for Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Shaukat said that people rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the general elections and therefore he and other opposition leaders had started speaking language of India and Israel against the national institutions and the government.