KP govt launches helpline to report illegal foreign residents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched toll-free helpline No 1700 to report illegal foreigners residing in any area so that they could be repatriated before the deadline of October 31.

The government has advised the citizens to take guidance and help from the helpline if they were facing any kind of difficulty related to illegal and unregistered foreigners living in their properties or surroundings.

It said that the government was ensuring volunteer repatriation of all illegal and unregistered foreigners in a dignified and respectable manner adding that legal action would be initiated after the deadline.

APP/adi