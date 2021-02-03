UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches House Finance Scheme For Poor: Dr. Amjad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:04 AM

KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that first time in the history of the province, a Home Finance Scheme has been launched for poor and homeless people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that first time in the history of the province, a Home Finance Scheme has been launched for poor and homeless people.

He expressed these views while handing over a cheque of Rs.2.6.065 million to Mohammad Asif Gul, brother of Nadia Gul who had obtained 5 marla plot in Mulazai Housing Scheme here in his office on Tuesday.

Beside, Director General (DG), Housing Mohammad Imran Wazir, Regional Head National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Wasim Akhtar, Assistant Director Khpal Kor Housing Scheme Niaz Ali Khan, Assistant Director (AD) Khpal Kor Housing Scheme and finance expert Wiqas Anjum were also present on the occasion.

During briefing, the provincial minister, the DG Housing Imran Wazir told that the housing scheme situated on Warsak Road is spread over 190 kanal land and comprised of 371 plots would cost Rs. 258.865 million.

He said that owners of the plots in Mulazai Housing Scheme have already started construction of houses while infrastructure including the water supply, drainage system and construction of parks, roads and mosques as well as gas and power connections are almost completed.

On this occasion, the representative of Khpal Kor Housing Scheme, Niaz Ali Khan in his briefing regarding bank home finance scheme told that an agreement with NBP has been signed in light of rules and regulations prepared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Under the scheme, he said low income public and private sector salaried persons can obtain soft loan for the purchase of plot and construction of house. The loan facility and its installment could be increased or decreased as area and price of the plot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali termed the scheme for purchase of plot or construction of house as welcoming step and directed the administrative officers of the housing department for simplifying of the processes of obtaining and bringing transparency in them.

He further directed presentation of details regarding those getting benefits of bank home finance scheme for other housing sector projects. He said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government is making all out efforts for bringing easiness in all sectors for the people.

