KP Govt launches initiatives to eradicate corruption: CM’s aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (Retd) Mohammad Mussadiq Abbasi has said that the provincial government has launched robust initiatives to eradicate corruption across the province, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of these efforts, it has been decided to hold regular open courts on a monthly basis. The Special Assistant has announced that the first Tuesday of every month has been designated for holding open courts.

The sessions will take place at the Anti-Corruption Department Office in Hayatabad and will be presided over by Brigadier (R) Muhammad Mossadiq Abbasi himself.

During these open courts, the Anti-Corruption Department will address complaints against officers and staff. People are encouraged to submit their complaints at the regional offices of the Anti-Corruption Department on the day of the open court.

A special tracking number will be issued for each complaint received, ensuring that prompt action is initiated.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability aimed at fostering a corruption-free environment in KP.