KP Govt Launches Initiatives To Eradicate Corruption: CM’s Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (Retd) Mohammad Mussadiq Abbasi has said that the provincial government has launched robust initiatives to eradicate corruption across the province, said a press release issued here on Thursday

As part of these efforts, it has been decided to hold regular open courts on a monthly basis. The Special Assistant has announced that the first Tuesday of every month has been designated for holding open courts.

As part of these efforts, it has been decided to hold regular open courts on a monthly basis. The Special Assistant has announced that the first Tuesday of every month has been designated for holding open courts.

The sessions will take place at the Anti-Corruption Department Office in Hayatabad and will be presided over by Brigadier (R) Muhammad Mossadiq Abbasi himself.

During these open courts, the Anti-Corruption Department will address complaints against officers and staff. People are encouraged to submit their complaints at the regional offices of the Anti-Corruption Department on the day of the open court.

A special tracking number will be issued for each complaint received, ensuring that prompt action is initiated.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transparency and accountability aimed at fostering a corruption-free environment in KP.

