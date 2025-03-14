KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has marked a significant milestone with the launch of an Integrated IT Portal for Public Sector Entities with the aim to ensure strict financial discipline, transparency in the utilisation of public exchequer, and improve public service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has marked a significant milestone with the launch of an Integrated IT Portal for Public Sector Entities with the aim to ensure strict financial discipline, transparency in the utilisation of public exchequer, and improve public service delivery.

The Integrated IT Portal, developed with technical support from the FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, is designed to revolutionise the financial oversight and governance of 181 public sector entities (PSEs) in KP.

This centralised platform, featuring real-time financial and operational Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), interactive dashboards, and automated reporting mechanisms, empowers the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) of Finance Department to monitor, manage, and ensure the fiscal discipline of PSEs effectively.

Formal launching of the Integrated IT Portal took place at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam, senior officials from various departments, and representatives of partner organizations.

The provincial government currently has 183 public sector entities, including autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, universities, teaching hospitals, municipal services delivery units, and other public sector organizations.

This new integrated IT portal has been designed to enhance financial oversight and operational efficiency across all these entities, making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the first province in Pakistan to introduce such a system. With the launch of this portal, its use is now mandatory for all public sector entities of the provincial government. The system features financial performance indicators, interactive dashboards, and an automated reporting mechanism, enabling better decision-making,

monitoring, and financial governance.

During the event, the first-ever Service Delivery Performance Monitoring Report was also presented. This report, developed with the assistance of the Sub-National Governance Program, was initially piloted in three departments but has now been extended to all government departments and subordinate entities.

The monitoring framework serves as a key policy document aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in public sector operations. It reflects a comprehensive assessment of all provincial departments' budget execution and service delivery performance. Developed through extensive IFMIS training and capacity-building workshops, the report provides critical insights into departmental efficiencies, resource optimisation, and alignment with strategic development goals.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the relevant authorities on the successful launch of the portal and the preparation of the monitoring report. He directed all institutions to ensure full compliance with the portal’s implementation by July 1, 2025, warning of action against non-compliance.

“We should have adopted such modern reforms much earlier," the Chief Minister remarked, emphasizing that leveraging technology is essential to tackling contemporary governance challenges. He highlighted that his administration- initiated work on this digital transformation soon after taking office, achieving significant progress in just one year.

The Chief Minister stressed that the ultimate goal of these reforms is to enhance service delivery and strengthen the province's financial independence.

He cited fiscal improvements, including the presentation of a PKR 169 billion surplus budget, the establishment of a Debt Management Fund with an initial PKR 30 billion (aiming to increase it to PKR 150 billion), the restoration of the Sehat Card health insurance program, and the doubling of funding for various welfare initiatives and education scholarships.

“This money was always there, but it was being misallocated. Through improved financial management and monitoring, we have redirected these funds for the benefit of the province and its people,” he stated.

The event also featured speeches by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Finance Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen, and representatives of international partner organizations, who praised the initiative as a step toward efficient governance and financial transparency.

APP/aqk