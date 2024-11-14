KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan on Thursday conducted a comprehensive visit to Central Jail Mardan to assess ongoing efforts aimed at improving the welfare and security of the prisoners, and inaugurate new facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, Humayun Khan on Thursday conducted a comprehensive visit to Central Jail Mardan to assess ongoing efforts aimed at improving the welfare and security of the prisoners, and inaugurate new facilities.

Humayun Khan was accompanied by a delegation that included Provincial Minister for Food Muhammad Zahir Shah Toru, MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Meshwani, Zershad Khan, Amir Farzand Khan, and IG Prisons Usman Masood.

During his visit, SACM inaugurated three new facilities, including a modern interview room designed to improve communication between prisoners and their families.

This initiative aims to enhance the mental health of prisoners and strengthen family relationships.

Humayun Khan also inaugurated a computer lab to provide prisoners with educational and vocational training opportunities, helping to improve employment prospects upon release and reduce recidivism.

Additionally, Humayun Khan launched a PCO service within the jail, enabling prisoners to stay connected with their families while adhering to security and human rights standards. He inspected jail's kitchen to assess food quality and cooking conditions.

He emphasized that significant reforms are underway to improve the jail’s facilities without relying on external funding.

"These projects have been initiated using internal resources from within the prison system," the SACM said.

"These small but essential steps are being taken to improve prisoners' quality of life and facilitate their visitors," he added.

Humayun Khan also outlined plans to enhance the jail’s medical facilities and water filtration systems to ensure proper health and sanitation standards.

"We are committed to reforms that directly impact the welfare of prisoners. Our focus is on ensuring that hospital facilities meet required standards and making the filtration system safe," he added.

Humayun Khan stressed the importance of utilizing digital technology to improve judicial efficiency. He mentioned future plans for online hearings from the jail, which would reduce the need for prisoner transfers and improve security.

He said, "This initiative will reduce security concerns and make administrative costs more efficient. Prisoners will be able to participate in court proceedings via video link without leaving the jail."

Under the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, we are implementing essential reforms for the development and betterment of the province.

Provincial Minister for Food Muhammad Zahir Shah Toru commended these reforms and expressed confidence in the positive changes under Humayun Khan’s leadership.

Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Meshwani, Zershad Khan, and Amir Farzand Khan shared similar sentiments, praising the efforts to modernize jail infrastructure and improve the welfare of prisoners.

IG Prisons Usman Masood provided details of the jail’s operational activities and assured continued support for these initiatives. "The self-sustaining projects and low-cost measures within the prison demonstrate how modern administrative strategies can pave the way for progress," IG said.

Central Jail Mardan, inaugurated on October 14, 2015, is one of the most secure prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Built on an expansive 325-kanal plot, the prison's bomb-proof walls reinforce its high-security status. Originally designed to meet stringent security requirements, the prison currently houses 2,407 prisoners.