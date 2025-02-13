KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formally launched its mass wedding initiative for deserving families across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025)

In the first phase, 30 couples were married in a ceremony held in Peshawar, with plans to organize a total of 4,000 mass weddings province-wide.

The initiative, aimed at supporting underprivileged families, included comprehensive arrangements for the newlyweds.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah, highlighted that pick-and-drop services were provided to transport the couples from their homes to the wedding venue. A grand feast was also organized to celebrate the occasion.

In a significant move to ensure financial independence for the newlyweds, each couple was presented with a cheque of Rs 200,000 from the Zakat Department’s dowry fund.

This financial assistance is intended to help the couples start their married lives on a stable footing.

Provincial Minister Qasim Ali Shah said that "this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting deserving families and promoting social welfare.

By providing financial assistance and ensuring a dignified wedding ceremony, we aim to empower these couples to begin their new lives with confidence and independence."

The mass wedding program is part of the KP government’s broader efforts to alleviate financial burdens on low-income families and promote social equality.

The remaining mass weddings under this initiative will be held across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming months, ensuring that thousands of deserving families benefit from this welfare program.

