KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to launch another extensive plantation drive under the "Billion Trees Plus" initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

With a total budget of Rs7.6 billion , this ambitious project aims to not only plant trees but also protect and restore entire ecosystems, while creating green jobs and improving livelihoods in the region.

Member Pakistan Climate Change Authority, MNA Faisal Amin Khan said that for the first time, the initiative will extend its reach to the Merged Districts, bringing environmental and economic benefits to these underdeveloped areas.

The project will be implemented through the active participation of local communities, youth, and women, ensuring inclusivity and community ownership.

The project goes beyond tree planting, focusing on the protection and restoration of ecosystems to promote bio diversity and combat climate change.

The initiative will generate employment opportunities, particularly in the Merged Districts, empowering local communities and improving their livelihoods.

Local communities, women, and youth will play a central role in the implementation of the project, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.