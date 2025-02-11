Open Menu

KP Govt Launches Massive Billion Trees Plus Initiative To Promote Green Future

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM

KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to launch another extensive plantation drive under the "Billion Trees Plus" initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to launch another extensive plantation drive under the "Billion Trees Plus" initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

With a total budget of Rs7.6 billion , this ambitious project aims to not only plant trees but also protect and restore entire ecosystems, while creating green jobs and improving livelihoods in the region.

Member Pakistan Climate Change Authority, MNA Faisal Amin Khan said that for the first time, the initiative will extend its reach to the Merged Districts, bringing environmental and economic benefits to these underdeveloped areas.

The project will be implemented through the active participation of local communities, youth, and women, ensuring inclusivity and community ownership.

The project goes beyond tree planting, focusing on the protection and restoration of ecosystems to promote bio diversity and combat climate change.

The initiative will generate employment opportunities, particularly in the Merged Districts, empowering local communities and improving their livelihoods.

Local communities, women, and youth will play a central role in the implementation of the project, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

17 minutes ago
 Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the P ..

Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

17 minutes ago
 PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

10 minutes ago
 KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initia ..

KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future

1 minute ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2 ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad

1 minute ago
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Indust ..

Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues

1 minute ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to parti ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

32 minutes ago
 Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organis ..

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..

46 minutes ago
 SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate managemen ..

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

47 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UA ..

Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE

47 minutes ago
 UNDP working on designing insurance policies for b ..

UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan