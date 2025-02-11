KP Govt Launches Massive Billion Trees Plus Initiative To Promote Green Future
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to launch another extensive plantation drive under the "Billion Trees Plus" initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to launch another extensive plantation drive under the "Billion Trees Plus" initiative, aligning with the vision for a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.
With a total budget of Rs7.6 billion , this ambitious project aims to not only plant trees but also protect and restore entire ecosystems, while creating green jobs and improving livelihoods in the region.
Member Pakistan Climate Change Authority, MNA Faisal Amin Khan said that for the first time, the initiative will extend its reach to the Merged Districts, bringing environmental and economic benefits to these underdeveloped areas.
The project will be implemented through the active participation of local communities, youth, and women, ensuring inclusivity and community ownership.
The project goes beyond tree planting, focusing on the protection and restoration of ecosystems to promote bio diversity and combat climate change.
The initiative will generate employment opportunities, particularly in the Merged Districts, empowering local communities and improving their livelihoods.
Local communities, women, and youth will play a central role in the implementation of the project, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad1 minute ago
-
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues1 minute ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI chief, Bushra Bibi till Feb 2557 minutes ago
-
A legacy on wheels: Pakistan's iconic truck art tradition continues1 hour ago
-
746th Urs Celebrations of Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Begin in Rohri1 hour ago
-
Meeting discuss enhancing effectiveness of legislation in KP1 hour ago
-
Cop suspended after video with liquor1 hour ago
-
Free medical camp held for special persons1 hour ago
-
Couple arrested for violence on 12-year old maid1 hour ago
-
CPO directs SHOs to stay at police station for four hours daily1 hour ago
-
Foreign teams shine on 2nd day of Horse and Cattle Show1 hour ago