KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by announcing an online driving license renewal facility for them.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.

The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stated that overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets to the country, and the provincial government will take all possible steps to facilitate them.