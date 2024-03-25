KP Govt Launches Online Driving License Renewal For Expats
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by announcing an online driving license renewal facility for them.
According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.
The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stated that overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets to the country, and the provincial government will take all possible steps to facilitate them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four kite sellers held1 minute ago
-
'Robber shot, injures in encounter'1 minute ago
-
PM felicitates Hindu community on Holi11 hours ago
-
70pc Rashan bags distribution target achieved:DC11 hours ago
-
PTI's blame game causing chaos: Khurram Dastgir12 hours ago
-
Minorities demand to increase 5 percent job quota12 hours ago
-
Anti-polio drive to begin in Punjab from tomorrow12 hours ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday12 hours ago
-
Seminar held to mark world TB day12 hours ago
-
Meeting discusses reforms in Punjab Land Records Authority12 hours ago
-
Global seminar criticizes UN's failure in establishing peace, resolving disputes12 hours ago
-
Kashmiri Rights activist urges UN Secretary-General to support recognition of Kashmiris' rights over ..12 hours ago