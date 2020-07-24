UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches Package To Promote Business, Construction Industries: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:31 PM

Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Friday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a package to promote business and construction activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Friday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a package to promote business and construction activities.

This would facilitate business activities while reducing the financial transaction costs of about Rs 8 billion related to construction activities and boosting economic activities.

In his Twitter message, he said that the transaction on sale and purchase of property in the province usually consists of CVT, stamp duty, mutation fee, local council tax and registration fee depending on the nature of the transaction.

By June 30 next year, the costs of such transactions have been greatly reduced and the procedure has been simplified. He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, instead of various taxes, a single fee of 2% would be levied on land or property transactions across the province, i.e. stamp duty or mutation fee.

In addition, all other fees were waived off during the package.

In addition, the sales tax on construction services has been reduced from 15% to 2%, with a complete exception on related ancillary services, Taimur Jhagra said.

