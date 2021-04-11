KP Govt Launches Pro-Poor "Koi Bhooka Na Soya Program" In Different Cities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The pro-poor initiative of the government ' Koi Bhooka Na Soye' under the banner of Ehsaas program rolled out to three more cities including Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad to provide free meals to laborers and other deserving segments of society.

Under the initiatives free meals are provided on Food Trucks to those vulnerable people who do not have access to the Shelter Homes (Panahgas). The initiative was previously launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a pilot project in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi but the same was extended to Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad.

A virtual ceremony to launch the initiative in the above named three cities was held on Sunday with Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief guest. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan during the ceremony formally launched the program in the provincial capital Peshawar.

Under the Program those daily wagers and deserving people will be provided with free meals through food trucks in different parts of Peshawar. Initially, four thousand people will be provided with meals through food trucks in different parts of the provincial capital which will be further extended in coming days.

"Ehsass Koi Bhukha Na Soye Program" has been launched with the collaboration of Provincial Social Welfare Department, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal and Saylani Welfare Trust.

The provincial government has provided food trucks to Pakistan Bait Ul Mal for operation while Selani Trust will arrange food items.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that launching of "Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program" was another step towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of welfare state adding that the provincial government was going all out to give maximum relief to vulnerable segments of the society.

He stated that numerous pro-poor initiatives including Ehsaas Cash program, Ehsaas Nashu Numa Program had been initiated under the umbrella of Eshass Program which directly benefit the deserving people.

The chief minister further said that welfare of vulnerable segments of society was an important part of the provincial government's agenda and added that the provincial government would extend all out support to carry out all the pro poor initiatives of Prime Minister Imran khan in an efficient manner.

Besides Provincial Cabinet members Hisham Inam Ullah Khan, Kamran Bangash, Member of Provincial Assembly Dr. Sumaira Shams, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and others attended the virtual launching ceremony.