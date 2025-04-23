KP govt. launches PWMIS to promote e-governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched Public Works Management and Information System (PWMIS) as part of efforts to promote e-governance in the province.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar and attended by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest. The event was attended by cabinet members, legislators and key officials.

It is worth mentioning that the digital system would streamline processes related to development projects ensuring their completion within the stipulated time according to approved PC-1 documents. It would reduce delays and save exchequer from additional costs.

The system would also automate project accounting minimizing chance of human error while information would be available online facilitating uninterrupted communication between departmental staff and contractors.

APP/mds/