KP govt launches Rs 370mln financial assistance program for special persons

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has initiated a financial assistance program worth Rs 370 million to support 37,000 special persons across the province

Under the programme each beneficiary would receive Rs10,000 under this initiative, it was informed during an inaugural ceremony held here on Wednesday at KP Chief Minister Secretariat.

The event was attended by Social Welfare Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, members of the national and provincial assemblies, special persons, and other dignitaries.

During the ceremony, the CM distributed financial aid cheques to special persons and announced a significant change in official terminology.

He stated that the term "disabled" would no longer be used in official documents and would be replaced with "special persons."

The CM highlighted the unique talents and abilities of special persons and emphasized the need to provide them with opportunities.

He reiterated the state’s responsibility to support all vulnerable segments of society, ensuring no one is left without governmental support during his tenure.

He also announced that the government is collecting data on deserving individuals, including special persons, widows, and orphans, to ensure that welfare initiatives become part of the regular budget.

He further said that electric wheelchairs would be provided to government employees with disabilities and students of higher education institutions.

Furthermore the government had enhanced the dowry fund from Rs 25,000 to Rs 200,000.

Similarly, the financial support provided under Zakat had been doubled, he said adding that a ration card scheme for widows and senior citizens was being introduced.

The CM said that a new program for the welfare of orphans and destitute children was underway while a state-of-the-art old age home with comprehensive facilities would be constructed for senior citizens.

Apart from this a safe haven was being established for transgender persons to ensure they live with dignity.

The CM concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing care and support to all marginalized groups in the province.

