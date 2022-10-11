KP govt launches Rs1.5 bln Science Agenda Programme: Minister

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Science Technology, Information Technology and Sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan has said that the provincial government has launched a Science Agenda Programme, under which 13 science related projects worth Rs.1.5 billion would be launched in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food, Science Technology, Information Technology and sports and Youth Affairs Atif Khan has said that the provincial government has launched a Science Agenda Programme, under which 13 science related projects worth Rs.1.5 billion would be launched in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a function regarding KP Science Agenda Programme held here on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Science & Technology, Khalid Khan, Director General (S&T), Sajid Hussain, vice chancellors of various universities, renowned researchers, startups and students attended the event.

The minister said that the objective of launching the Science Agenda Programme is the provision of a platform to academia, startups, industries and researchers.

The programme has identified about 11 areas of work including gemstones, honey bee keeping, honey, fruits, vegetables, herbs, micro-hydro plants, archeology, urban environment, bio-medicines, space science and advanced material.

He said that the promotion of science and technology will strengthen the economy of the province and generate employment opportunities for youth.

The provincial minister on this occasion also inspected various stalls of Science and appreciated the efforts of organizers.

Secretary Science & Information Technology, Khalid Khan and Director General, Sajid Hussain also addressed the function.