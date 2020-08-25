KP Govt launches scores of poultry, livestock Projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Department has launched scores of projects, including the Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry Farming Programme, National Agriculture Emergency Programme (NEAP) and Calves Fattening Project, besides successfully controlling the locusts during last two year.

The KP Government, keeping in view of the enormous economic and health benefits of poultry and livestock sectors, started the 'Backyard Poultry Farming Programme' under the Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Programme (NAEP) to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for thousands of poor people especially in rural areas of the province.

The NAEP of Rs 309.7 billion has been launched in all the four provinces, including the KP, with main focus on 16 mega projects related to agriculture, livestock, poultry and cooperatives sectors.

According to the Livestock Department officials, the Federal Government would provide about Rs85 billion and the Provincial Governments would contribute Rs 175 billion, besides Rs 50 billion share of the farmers, in the landmark national NAEP programme started in the province, including the merged tribal districts.

Three major livestock projects, including Feedlot Fattening Project worth Rs 826 million, Save the Calf of Rs1554 million and Backyard Poultry of Rs 834.814 million have been launched under the NEAP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of total Rs 834.814 million allocation for the Backyard Poultry programme, Rs 136.936 million will be provided by the Federal Government, Rs 547.850 million by KP Government and remaining by the beneficiaries.

The Backyard Poultry is an inclusive programme primarily targeting the downtrodden and poor segments. Around one million poultry birds will be distributed among 166,667 poor households and women during next three years in the KP.

The poultry programme has also been extended to the merged tribal areas which will be completed in different phases.

The officials told APP that eggs production had already started by poultry units in Kohat, Mardan and Swabi districts, where beneficiaries were earning a handsome livelihood at their doorsteps.

Poultry farming continues with upward trajectory with over 1.02 billion broilers being produced annually which contribute in boosting the rural economy and poverty alleviation in the country, according to Livestock Policy 2018.

During the last three years, the domestic and commercial poultry showed substantial growth as estimated production of the domestic poultry was registered as 85.86 million units in 2016-17, 87.16 million units in 2017-18 and 88.19 million units in 2018-19.

According to the Livestock Policy, Pakistan has achieved a substantial growth rate of 8-10 percent per year in the poultry sector making it the 11th largest poultry producer country of the world.

The investors after sensing high profits prospects has focused on commercial poultry by establishing around 20,000 modern poultry farms in the country, including about 5, 000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mostly located in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Batagram, Charsadda, Bajaur, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Swat, Orakzai and Peshawar.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in KP has planned to spend about Rs 95 billion on agriculture, livestock and cooperatives related projects during its five-years term against only Rs 44 billion spent in the last 70 years.

Seven projects worth Rs 4.20 billion were approved during 2019-20 for the uplift of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in the merged tribal areas.

Similarly, a mega project worth Rs10 million was approved for the cooperative sector, under which machinery, equipment and other items were distributed among the cooperatives societies.

A total of 10 new projects focusing on enhancement of meat and milk production, water conservation, livestock and dairy development were prepared after consultation with all the stakeholders, out of which seven were approved.

The provincial government has expedited work on the ambitious Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) in the merged tribal areas by approving four mega projects for which Rs 665 million has been already released.

PC-1 of the 15 new projects were developed, 14 of them approved, including 11 Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) worth Rs 44 billion, while the funds for 10 projects have been already released.

The PSDP and ADP funded projects include bringing improvement, repair and construction of watercourses, construction of small and medium dams, production of wheat, rice, oil, protection of calves, fattening of animals and promotion of trout fish farming in the province, including the merged areas.

Agriculture programmes worth Rs1,970 million has been planned under AIP for the erstwhile FATA with main focus on enhancement of crops' productivity, producing of virus free seeds, solarization of tube-wells and building of small dams to bring its vast areas under agriculture cover.

The programmes planned under the AIP include Integrated Agricultural Development Programme (IADP) worth Rs 750 million, merged areas' contribution to NAEP with a projected allocation of Rs 640 million, construction of small check dams and watercourses with a hefty amount of Rs 580 million.

Under the IADP, an inclusive programme for production of virus free seeds will be launched in Kurrum and Orakzai tribal districts.

Similarly, work on 11 agriculture disciplines will be initiated under integrated agriculture developing programme primarily focusing on construction of around 32,000 watercourses, building of small check dams for prevention of water's wastage and soil erosion, strengthening of poultry farming and solarization of tube wells.

Mobile Veterinary Clinics (MVC) were set up in Bajwar, Mohmand, Kurram and other tribal districts and "Milk Chillers" machines each costing Rs 0.4 million installed in Bajaur district on pilot basis to provide hygienic milk to the consumers under Capacity Building of Livestock Programme.

Dozens of biogas plants in Bajaur and in Mohmand districts were installed. One biogas plant costing about Rs200,000 can easily fulfill the energy's needs of many households.

A mega dairy farm project has been launched in Bajaur. A model farm on 16 kanal land was set up at Garay Bajaur, where bulls and oxen of quality breed are being kept to produce quality breed for increasing milk and meat production.

A modern poultry research centre has been established in Jaba Mansehra district to conduct research on poultry related diseases and prepare life saving chickens vaccines.

The agriculture and livestock department has achieved over 92% success in the targets pertaining to development and provision of better services to people. The mega projects will not only improve socio-economic conditions of poor people but will increase meat, milk and dairy production of the ever growing population.