KP Govt Launches Social Lab-smart Village Project In Swat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in Swat to bring improvement in the quality of life and provision of modern facilities in the district.
The launching ceremony of the project was organized under the auspices of the University of Swat in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Terrorism (KPCVE) with Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir as chief guest on the occasion on Wednesday.
The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, Director General Dr. Muhammad Qasim of KPCVE, Dr. Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor University of Swat, and other speakers.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir stated that 70 percent of Pakistan's population resides in rural areas, and providing such a large population with education and all modern facilities is essential to putting the country on the path of peace, progress, prosperity, and stability.
He said that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project Swat is an innovative and revolutionary step by government in this regard.
The speakers emphasized the importance and significance of the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in fostering sustainable development in rural communities, improving their quality of life, and providing modern facilities such as internet access, digitization, and training.
They highlighted that this innovative and first-of-its-kind project would establish technology centres, smart energy solutions, and digital training hubs with the collaboration of industry partners, particularly high-tech organizations of exceptional reputation and quality. This project, they said will serve as a model not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for other regions across Pakistan.
The chief guest, Commissioner Malakand Division Abid Khan stated in his address that investing in and developing human resources is a core agenda and vision of the provincial government, as nations worldwide have achieved progress by developing their human resources.
The Commissioner Malakand emphasized that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project is a crucial step in this direction, and he is confident that its success will be a beacon of hope for development, peace, and prosperity not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather in the whole country.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Convoy of relief trucks arrives safely in Kurram: Deputy Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad region arrests human traffickers linked to Greece boat incident2 minutes ago
-
'Spark'Magazine to help shape nation’s future:Rana Mashhood2 minutes ago
-
PM vows to convert macro economic stability into sustainable growth2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches social lab-smart village project in Swat2 minutes ago
-
Donald Blome calls on Dr. Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Cultural corner up at arts council2 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief arrested stolen bike recovered3 minutes ago
-
15 profiteers held, 23 of them fined in Quetta action against price violators23 minutes ago
-
MDA team removes encroachment from city areas32 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 77 properties32 minutes ago
-
FTO Multan office resolves 1,347 complaints of taxpayers32 minutes ago