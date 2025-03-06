KP Govt Launches Third Phase Of Drug-Free Peshawar Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the third phase of its "Drug-Free Peshawar" campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The initiative aims to provide free treatment to 2,000 individuals battling drug addiction and implement concrete measures for drug eradication.
During a surprise visit to the Khwaja Yunus Social Welfare Organization Center, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah reviewed the facilities, met with staff and recovering addicts, and assessed the rehabilitation services provided by the government.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to making Peshawar a drug-free city, emphasizing that all necessary steps would be taken to achieve this goal.
"This initiative is of great significance for the people and residents of Peshawar," he stated.
He further highlighted the provincial government's exceptional performance across various sectors, attributing it to the leadership of Imran Khan.
"Under his guidance, we are taking extensive measures to ensure progress and prosperity for the people," he added.
Syed Qasim Ali Shah reiterated that the "Drug-Free Peshawar" campaign is a crucial step in reintegrating marginalized individuals into mainstream society, helping them rebuild their lives and contribute positively to the community.
