Open Menu

KP Govt Launches Three Transformative Programs To Empower Skilled Youth With Jobs, Loans, And Training

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KP govt launches three transformative programs to empower skilled youth with jobs, loans, and training

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched three revolutionary initiatives aimed at empowering skilled youth through employment, self-reliance, and professional development.

Under the Ehsaas Hunar Program, technically trained and certified youth will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs. 500,000. These loans, which are repayable in easy installments, are designed to help young individuals transform their technical skills into sustainable businesses. Applications for this program can be submitted online at https://ehsaashunar.bok.com.pk.

In a move to support unemployed but skilled youth, the government has also introduced the Pre-Internship Program.

This initiative offers financial assistance and aims to create dignified employment opportunities, helping participants take the first step toward a promising future. Interested candidates can apply by visiting retp.kptevta.gov.pk.

Additionally, the On-the-Job Training Program has been launched for graduates of KP-TEVTA. Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 and undergo three months of industrial training to gain practical experience and enhance their employability in relevant industries.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

12 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 day ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan