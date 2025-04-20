KP govt launches three transformative programs to empower skilled youth with jobs, loans, and training

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched three revolutionary initiatives aimed at empowering skilled youth through employment, self-reliance, and professional development.

Under the Ehsaas Hunar Program, technically trained and certified youth will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs. 500,000. These loans, which are repayable in easy installments, are designed to help young individuals transform their technical skills into sustainable businesses. Applications for this program can be submitted online at https://ehsaashunar.bok.com.pk.

In a move to support unemployed but skilled youth, the government has also introduced the Pre-Internship Program.

This initiative offers financial assistance and aims to create dignified employment opportunities, helping participants take the first step toward a promising future. Interested candidates can apply by visiting retp.kptevta.gov.pk.

Additionally, the On-the-Job Training Program has been launched for graduates of KP-TEVTA. Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 and undergo three months of industrial training to gain practical experience and enhance their employability in relevant industries.