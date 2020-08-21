UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Launches Various Schemes For Uplift Of Merged Districts During Last Two Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:49 PM

KP govt launches various schemes for uplift of merged districts during last two years

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has taken historic steps during last two years for uplift of merged districts with allocating of Rs 83 billions development budget, abolition of British era black laws, Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and replacing it with police and judicial system being exercised in rest of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has taken historic steps during last two years for uplift of merged districts with allocating of Rs 83 billions development budget, abolition of British era black laws, Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and replacing it with police and judicial system being exercised in rest of the province.

The provincial government has also chalked out a comprehensive socio-economic strategy for the development of merged districts to bring them at par with developed districts the province.

The smooth political reforms and integration process of erstwhile Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) followed by holding elections on provincial assembly seats in newly merged districts. It was in-fact a historic success of the provincial government to ensure constitutional rights and effectively foiling counter narrative against merger process that aimed to sabotage the entire peace and prosperity process.

Giving priority to governance issues and security challenges, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended police system in 24 areas of newly merged districts by declaring them as police stations and appointed District Police Officers (DPOs) and Deputy Commissioners in seven newly merged districts to address their problems at local level through local policing and district administration.

Another worth mentioning step towards realization of police system in merged districts was the passage of the Levies and Khasadar forces bill from the provincial assembly which has brought over 28,000 personnel of the two forces in erstwhile FATA under the command of the provincial police.

Besides, developmental budget of Rs 83 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 , every family of the merged district has been given free health insurance scheme under the Sehat Insaaf Card programme.

To generate employment and livelihood opportunities, the provincial government has allocated one billion rupees for Insaaf Rozgar Scheme for youth in merged districts.

Ensuring constitutional rights of people in merged districts, the provincial government has declared seven tribal districts the sessions divisions after which regular courts were setup for the first time in these districts.

The provincial government approved seven posts of district session judges, 14 posts of additional district session judges, seven posts of Senior Civil Judges and 24 posts of civil judges in the seven merged districts and funds for buildings and infrastructure had also been allocated.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already given approval of 17,000 new posts in different departments of merged districts.

More than 950 new vacancies have been created in agriculture department, 732 vacancies in the livestock and dairy development sector, 46 in fisheries, 106 in soil and water conservation, 81 in agriculture Engineering and 50 in agriculture Extension.

To bring merge districts at par with developed districts, as many as 168 development projects have been launched under the Accelerated Implementation Plan.

Under Integrated Agriculture Development scheme Rs1,500 million has been allocated to promote the cultivation of vegetables and fruits, Rs. 508 millions for virus-free seed potato production, Rs, 647 million for three schemes for livestock productivity enhancement under the Livestock and Dairy Development sector, Rs 1657 millions for agriculture engineering sector.

The provincial government has also facilitated minorities living in merged districts by giving them financial assistance for marriage, health and education.

The fast track development of the merged areas is the top priority of for which concerned departments have been directed to complete all developmental projects within the stipulated time to trickledown its benefits to people.

