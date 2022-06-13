KP Govt legislates eight financial rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government since 2018 have legislated eight financial rules for bringing economic stability in the province, stated a budget document issued here on Monday.

According to the document, provincial government led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had approved eight financial rules that had been converted into acts.

The passed rules were included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Act to enable KP Revenue Authority to be administratively, financially and functionally autonomous with a lean overarching structure.

Infrastructure Development Cess Act to legislative and regulatory framework to tap the real potential of infrastructure Development Cess on sustainable basis.

Sales Tax on Services Act to enhance ease of doing business and provide clarity in tax assessment, jurisdiction and calculation.

Fiscal Responsibility and debt Management Act to enable the government to maintain debt at sustainable levels while maintaining the financial health of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Amendment Act to fine tune the regulatory framework for more competitive and transparent procurements across government.

Civil Servants Amendment Act to move towards defined contribution pension scheme to safeguard the pensions of existing employees.

ADP Police which was a multi-year policy aimed to increase transparency and effectiveness through a holistic approach.

Project Implementation Policy was aimed at capturing the essence of how to successfully implement a project not being limited to HR.