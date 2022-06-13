UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Legislates Eight Financial Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 06:17 PM

KP Govt legislates eight financial rules

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government since 2018 have legislated eight financial rules for bringing economic stability in the province, stated a budget document issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government since 2018 have legislated eight financial rules for bringing economic stability in the province, stated a budget document issued here on Monday.

According to the document, provincial government led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had approved eight financial rules that had been converted into acts.

The passed rules were included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Act to enable KP Revenue Authority to be administratively, financially and functionally autonomous with a lean overarching structure.

Infrastructure Development Cess Act to legislative and regulatory framework to tap the real potential of infrastructure Development Cess on sustainable basis.

Sales Tax on Services Act to enhance ease of doing business and provide clarity in tax assessment, jurisdiction and calculation.

Fiscal Responsibility and debt Management Act to enable the government to maintain debt at sustainable levels while maintaining the financial health of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Amendment Act to fine tune the regulatory framework for more competitive and transparent procurements across government.

Civil Servants Amendment Act to move towards defined contribution pension scheme to safeguard the pensions of existing employees.

ADP Police which was a multi-year policy aimed to increase transparency and effectiveness through a holistic approach.

Project Implementation Policy was aimed at capturing the essence of how to successfully implement a project not being limited to HR.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Budget Fine 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM approves budget proposals for the next f ..

Punjab CM approves budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23

5 minutes ago
 KP earmarks billions of rupees for combating impac ..

KP earmarks billions of rupees for combating impacts of Climate Change

45 seconds ago
 Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxp ..

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxpayers: President

52 minutes ago
 PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

1 hour ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

2 hours ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.