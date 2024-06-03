Open Menu

KP Govt Lifts Ban On Posting, Transfer In Education Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

KP govt lifts ban on posting, transfer in education deptt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban imposed on posting and transfers in the Education department on March 22, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban imposed on posting and transfers in the education department on March 22, 2023.

According to a notification of Elementary and Secondary Education's secretary office, the ban has been lifted with effect from June 04, 2024 till further order in the public interest.

