KP govt lifts ban on posting, transfer in education deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban imposed on posting and transfers in the education department on March 22, 2023.

According to a notification of Elementary and Secondary Education's secretary office, the ban has been lifted with effect from June 04, 2024 till further order in the public interest.