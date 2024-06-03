KP Govt Lifts Ban On Posting, Transfer In Education Deptt
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban imposed on posting and transfers in the Education department on March 22, 2023
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted ban imposed on posting and transfers in the education department on March 22, 2023.
According to a notification of Elementary and Secondary Education's secretary office, the ban has been lifted with effect from June 04, 2024 till further order in the public interest.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested9 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts7 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 307 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA7 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement7 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash7 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob7 minutes ago
-
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan7 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister15 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition15 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens15 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested22 minutes ago