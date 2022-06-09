UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Likely To Allocate Rs 379.99 Bn For Development Programme In Budget 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to allocate Rs 379.99 billion for its annual development programme in budget 2022-23, including Rs 310.895 billion for settled districts and Rs 69.970 billion for the merged tribal districts.

Out of the total 2,194 development projects, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would complete 2,128 projects through its own resources and 66 projects through foreign assistance. Likewise, Rs 93.1880 billion would be received under head of foreign assistance and loan.

An amount of Rs 41.80 billion was proposed for the local government, while KP government would spend Rs 185 billion through its own resources. The development budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was Rs 63.4370 billion, more than that in the ongoing fiscal year budget, official sources in KP government told APP.

In budget 2022-23, they said Rs 60.39 billion (the highest amount) was proposed for the construction of roads, Rs 48.39 billion for the multi-sector development programme, Rs 41.80 billion for local government, Rs 28.78 billion for energy and power, Rs 28.78 billion for health, Rs 20.51 billion for elementary and secondary education and Rs 20.360 billion for irrigation projects.

Likewise, Rs 19.69 billion was proposed for sports, tourism, youth affairs and archeology, Rs 18.

2310 billion for finance, Rs 15.7650 billion for agriculture, Rs 12.49 billion for drinking water/sanitation and Rs 8.4360 billion for higher education.

Similarly, Rs 7.930 billion was proposed for development of transport, Rs 6.4860 for local bodies and rural development, Rs 4.2120 billion for rehabilitation and resettlement, Rs 4.1450 billion for forestry, Rs 3.850 billion for industries, Rs 3.29 billion for law and justice, Rs 3.1580 billion for home department, Rs 1.5890 billion for social welfare and Rs 1.5370 billion for Information Technology.

Likewise, Rs 1.3790 billion would estimated to be allocated for board of revenue, Rs 1.1430 billion for Aukaf, Religious and Minority Affairs, Rs 875 million for population welfare, Rs 668 million for housing, 500 million for public private-partnership, Rs 421 million for establishment and administration, Rs 413 million for food, Rs 381 million for labour, Rs 380 million for information, Rs 359 million for mines and mineral development, Rs 191 million for excise and taxation and Rs 47 million for environment.

The officials said all budget proposals were given financial shape before the budget session of KP assembly. Maximum relief would be provided to people, they said, adding that salaries and pensions of government employees were expected to be raised.

