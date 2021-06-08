KP Govt links DCs performance with anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for making anti-polio campaign successful in any circumstances, saying their performance will be gauge on their role against polio.

Speaking in a meeting with a representative delegation of Polio Oversight board here Tuesday, he said that showing dis-satisfactory performance against polio and in future such officers will not be posted on administrative posts.

The delegation was comprised of the representatives of partners organizations including WHO, UNICEF, Bill & Milanda Gates Foundation, Rotary International and others.

KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that more improvement is coming in anti-polio campaigns with each passing day and that was the reason behind the report of no polio case during current year.

He said that ground realities in every district used to be different from others.

Therefore, the government is making special strategy for the abolition of polio. He said that parents that are refusing administering polio vaccines to children is a big challenge and steps are being taken for making them agree.