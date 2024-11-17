KP Govt Lost Writ In Province: Aftab Sherpao
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Senior politician and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lost its writ in the province.
Talking to media at Charsadda on Sunday, Aftab Sherpao said the rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were busy in taking out protest rallies and sit-ins after losing its writ and hold in the province.
The current circumstances, he said, demand a national dialogue between all the political parties rather than agitation and conflicts. The wheel of progress in the province has come to a standstill position as its rulers were busy with conflictual and agitational politics, he maintained.
To a query about ongoing terror incidents, Aftab Sherpao said foreign hands were behind these activities adding that limited actions were not enough to cope with the situation rather it needed a large-scale operation.
"We have to address the root causes of this menace", Aftab Sherpao said, adding that adopting undemocratic means and a conflictive attitude will not help in the release of any jailed politician as there were the courts of law in the country to decide on such matters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Minority Cards to be functional from Dec 20th2 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to address farmers’ issues to avoid agricultural crisis2 minutes ago
-
Rs.2 bln free of cost livestock to 11,000 women of S Punjab starts12 minutes ago
-
The sun finally shines on Punjab, many days after smoggy darkness12 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation visits Lahore’s historical sites22 minutes ago
-
Malik Adil Iqbal calls for enhancing school facilities at standing committee's meeting22 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Hospital probe report finalised22 minutes ago
-
Resolution in IIOJK Assembly like rubbing salt in wounds:Lone32 minutes ago
-
PS Lohi Bher arrests suspect, recovers kidnapped woman, 8.5 miln32 minutes ago
-
Girl hit to death32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds services of Paraplegic Centre32 minutes ago