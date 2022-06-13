UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Maintains Tax Rates Of FY 2021-22

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 07:34 PM

KP Govt maintains tax rates of FY 2021-22

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has maintained tax rates of fiscal year 2021-22 in budget 2022-23 and announced 20 percent concession for the first and re-registration of motor vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has maintained tax rates of fiscal year 2021-22 in budget 2022-23 and announced 20 percent concession for the first and re-registration of motor vehicles.

Taimur Salim Jhagra, Finance Minister KP in his budget address said that no new tax was imposed during budget 2022-23 and only taxes of previous years were revised.

He said no tax was imposed on land and exempted from CVT and registration fee.

He said no fee would be charged for girls and boys students of elementary and secondary education and libraries and archives halls besides hostel exempted from fee.

Talking to reporters after the budget, the minister clarified that pension of Govt employees were not abolished and a new pension program was being introduced. He said 15 percent increase in pension Government pensioners was made.

