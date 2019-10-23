UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Makes Allowances Of Govt Employees Conditional With Performance: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:19 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in one of its most significant decisions to-date has made provision of allowance to government employees conditional with performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in one of its most significant decisions to-date has made provision of allowance to government employees conditional with performance.

Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that in this budget, the provincial cabinet reduced its salaries to show commitment to change, before asking others to sacrifice.

Similarly, the move to performance based pay would also start from top to down, starting with the senior most officials in government, he said adding that the decision would hopefully be implemented from 1st January.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said out of an annual salary bill of more than Rs 200 billion, Rs 100 billion goes to various allowances and salary of top ups. In the last government an executive allowance for senior KP civil servants was introduced at 150 percent of basic pay, something Punjab followed and now under consideration by the Federal government, he added.

He said since the government and its employees are getting salaries by tax payers' money so they should have to ensure delivery of services to facilitate the people of this province and country, he concluded.

