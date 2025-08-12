KP Govt makes cabinet proceeding paperless

In a significant development towards digital governance in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made provincial cabinet meetings completely paperless

The 36th meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, was held at the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar, on Tuesday marking the first paperless session in which no files or physical documents were used.

Under the new system, the entire cabinet agenda was made available to members through a digital dashboard, while all summaries for the meeting were also processed digitally.

The chief minister congratulated cabinet members on the launch of paperless meetings and commended the concerned officials for ensuring the successful implementation of this innovative initiative.

He said that the adoption of a paperless format would eliminate the burden of files, strengthen digital governance, and ultimately help manage government affairs with greater transparency, efficiency and in more accelerated manner.

The chief minister said the provincial government, in line with the vision of Imran Khan, is taking measures under a comprehensive strategy to build a “Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. He termed the launch of paperless cabinet meetings as part of these ongoing efforts and expressed confidence that the initiative would yield positive results.