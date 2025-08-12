Open Menu

KP Govt Makes Cabinet Proceeding Paperless

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

KP Govt makes cabinet proceeding paperless

In a significant development towards digital governance in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made provincial cabinet meetings completely paperless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) In a significant development towards digital governance in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made provincial cabinet meetings completely paperless. The 36th meeting of the provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, was held at the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar, on Tuesday marking the first paperless session in which no files or physical documents were used.

Under the new system, the entire cabinet agenda was made available to members through a digital dashboard, while all summaries for the meeting were also processed digitally.

The chief minister congratulated cabinet members on the launch of paperless meetings and commended the concerned officials for ensuring the successful implementation of this innovative initiative.

He said that the adoption of a paperless format would eliminate the burden of files, strengthen digital governance, and ultimately help manage government affairs with greater transparency, efficiency and in more accelerated manner.

The chief minister said the provincial government, in line with the vision of Imran Khan, is taking measures under a comprehensive strategy to build a “Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. He termed the launch of paperless cabinet meetings as part of these ongoing efforts and expressed confidence that the initiative would yield positive results.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

12 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

12 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

13 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

27 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordab ..

STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to ..

Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA

2 minutes ago
 PM warns India over water threats, vows firm respo ..

PM warns India over water threats, vows firm response if Indus Treaty violated

2 minutes ago
 PESCO launches new pension management system

PESCO launches new pension management system

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal A ..

Seminar on “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” held at Iqbal Academy Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan