KP Govt Makes ETEA Mandatory For MTI Recruitment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to conduct all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) recruitments through the provincial testing agency, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).
Advisor to the Health Department, Ihtesham Ali, issued directives here on Wednesday mandating that all MTI recruitments be conducted exclusively through ETEA.
He emphasized that no private or other testing agencies would be accepted for the hiring process. "The unregulated market of testing agencies in the Health Department is now officially shut down," he stated.
Ali further highlighted that ETEA's computer-based testing system promotes transparency, unlike other agencies that allegedly manipulate the hiring process.
"Other agencies secure recruitment tenders and then appoint individuals of their choice. I am not here to recruit my own people—I am here to ensure merit," he asserted.
He reiterated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has issued clear instructions to uphold merit in all recruitment processes adding that from now onwards, all hiring across the Health Department’s subsidiary institutions would be conducted solely through ETEA.
