KP Govt Makes Lease, Rental Contracts Of LG Properties Online Through First Ever EPMS: Bangash

Sun 28th June 2020

KP Govt makes lease, rental contracts of LG properties online through first ever ePMS: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched first ever in Pakistan the e-Property Management System (ePMS) making all lease and rental contracts of immovable properties of local government online across all Tehsils of the province.

Special Assistant to CMKP for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash talking more about the system said that it was another milestone achieved by PTI government towards good governance and transparency in affairs of the state.

He said that the ePMS process would nullify any ambiguous exercise in the auction process of immovable properties of the local government and the public could see the transparent process online and avail investment opportunities from their homes.

"Moving towards a paperless system, we're proud to introduce a digital system for property auction," he said and added that this would enable the government to facilitate the public by collecting and disseminating rapid and accurate data.

Auction process in local government would now be exercised in more efficient and transparent manners.

