KP Govt Makes Substantial Achievements In Public Service Delivery Last Year
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday released statistics of it's achievements and significant progress in public service delivery from March 2024 to February 2025.
An official release issued here mentioned that under the Ikhtiyar APP, 16,375 citizens got registered, 9,013 complaints were received, and 6,901 were successfully resolved.
Under the public agenda, 390 service indicators were assigned and completed, covering public facilities, price control, cleanliness, health, and youth initiatives.
In hygiene and sanitation, 667 out of 763 indicators were met, while 192 out of 271 targets for public welfare and service delivery were accomplished.
To directly address public grievances, 717 Khuli Kacheris (open forums) were held, including 175 online sessions. Of these, 71 were specifically for people in remote areas, and 31 were dedicated to women's issues.
Mass inspections were conducted to ensure compliance with regulations and improve service standards.
A total of 569,475 shops and businesses were inspected, along with 61,235 public facilities, 19,680 schools and colleges, 17,774 healthcare centers, and 11,074 Patwar offices.
Additionally, 23,385 industrial units were inspected, leading to 4,094 prosecutions, 3,306 case resolutions, and fines amounting to 6.492 million rupees.
To curb corruption and recover public assets, the government reclaimed 2.9 billion rupees in recoveries. This included 511 kanals of forest land in Swat worth 2 billion rupees, 2.7 kanals in Peshawar valued at 300 million rupees, and 1,691 kanals in Dera Ismail Khan worth 84.5 million rupees.
Similarly, 190 kanals were reclaimed in Charsadda, and 95 kanals of forest land were restored in Mansehra.
The KP government remained dedicated over the year to promoting transparency, accountability, and efficient governance to improve the quality of life for its citizens.
APP/adi
