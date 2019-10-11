UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Making Efforts To Empower Girls: Advisor To The Chief Minister On Education Ziaullah Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

KP govt making efforts to empower girls: Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making efforts to empower girls by providing them quality education and enhance their enrollment in schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Friday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making efforts to empower girls by providing them quality education and enhance their enrollment in schools.

Addressing Girls Leadership Summit 2019 here, he said, "No nation can progress without educating girls and PTI government is committed to providing equal Education opportunities to girls for building the future of Pakistan on strong basis." He said the government is committed to providing full development opportunities to the female students to prepare them for better future.

He said the government brought revolutionary changes in education sector aimed at providing equal opportunities of quality education as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He told the participants of event Early Childhood Education Programme (ECE) has been launched in the province under which Katchi class was being replaced with 10,000 nursery classrooms with state-of-the art classroom infrastructure and trained teachers to provide a child-friendly environment to 3-7 year old students.

He said ECE is a revolutionary initiatives to introduce innovative ways of learning knowledge among. We will provide the better learning environment in schools to 3-7 years children, he asserted.

