KP Govt making judicious planning for development: KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq has said that the government is busy in making judicious planning for the resolution of the problems faced by the masses that will redress the sense of deprivation of the people of far-flung areas.

Talking to people of his constituency here Tuesday, he said the progress and development of the area was his priority, for which he was making untiring efforts.

He said all available resources were being spent on deserving people with the same spirit.

He urged the people to continue their full cooperation with the incumbent government to cut down their problems and hardships to maximum extent.