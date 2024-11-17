KP govt making sincere efforts for promotion of higher education: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi has said that the provincial government is making sincere efforts to promote higher education and his visits to various colleges and universities are a step toward this direction.

His visits to the entire province are aimed at spreading awareness regarding problems of colleges and universities by taking concrete steps towards this end, he added.

He expressed these views during a briefing given to him at the Government Post Graduate College Karak regarding all colleges of the district. Earlier, he was also given a detailed briefing at the Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, Shahid Khattak MNA, Chairman DDAC Karak Khurshid Ahmed Khattak, the party’s district leadership and the principals of male and female colleges were also present.

The minister was informed about the performance of 6 males, 4 females and a Commerce college of Karak district.

Meena Khan declared that there can be no compromise on the quality of education and teacher attendance adding that teachers must deliver to their utmost capacity.

He expressed deep regret that despite the presence of PhDs and highly qualified teachers in government colleges, their poor performance in comparison to the private colleges is a question mark because private educational institutions do not have the qualified manpower like government institutions.

The provincial minister, while talking on the transfer policy, said transfers must be purely merit-based. There is no question of disobeying the transfer orders and everyone has to implement it or else they will have to go home, he warned.

Regarding the electricity problems in colleges, he said that this problem is prevalent in the entire province and to solve this crucial issue, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already launched a Solarization Project costing Rs.20 billion, which will solve the electricity problems of all educational institutions including government offices.

The education minister resolved most of the minor issues on the spot with the mutual cooperation of the elected local leadership of Karak District, while directing those other issues be sent in the form of a formal summary.

APP/vak