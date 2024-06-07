KP Govt Miserably Fails In Provision Of Relief: PPP
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amjad Khan Afridi said that KP government has miserably failed in provision of relief to the people, saying that the 100 days performance is zero.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that due to financial mismanagement, the province has been indebted of Rs1200 billion and demanded audit into to malpractices and embezzlement in the Billion Tree Tsunami, Health Card projects and funds received from the Federal government in head of combating terrorism.
He said that wheat scam is the continuation of corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects. He said that instead of hurling threats, the PTI led provincial government should show some performance in the practical shape.
The spokesman of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that during the period of last 100 days, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has done nothing except either targeting the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or other leaders.
He said that the provincial government has spent last 100 days in only on manifold increase in the privileges of the ministers. He said that the performance of the government is judged from its practical steps and not on the basis of mere rhetoric.
The PPP leader condemned the Chief Minister KP for his threats of storming the federal government and asked him to take care of his own provincial government.
