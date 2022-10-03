UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Misusing Provincial Resources For Political Mileage: Akhtair Wali

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP govt misusing provincial resources for political mileage: Akhtair Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML- N) spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MPA Akhtarwali Khan on Monday said that the KP government was misusing provincial resources by using official helicopter for holding political rallies but saying it had no amount to pay salaries to the government employees on time.

In a statement, he said that provincial government should immediately pay the salaries of the government employees as they are facing difficulties.

He said that from what sources and for what purpose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was paying billions of rupees to its social media teams and MPAs of the ruling party.

He also raised a question about 900 billion loan rupee loan taken by KP government and on its usage.

He said that CM Mahmood Khan was misusing his powers by allowing official helicopter for holding political rallies.

He said that salaries should be paid to the government employees immediately, otherwise the government should be ready to face protest.

He warned about a protest march towards Chief Minister's House if salaries are not paid to government employees by Tuesday.

