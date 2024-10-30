KP govt misusing state institutions against federation; Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI)- led KP provincial government of misusing provincial state resources and institutions against the Federation.

Talking to the media, he accused the former Prime minister's wife of misusing government resources and holding political meetings at the Chief Minister's House.

Faisal said that the 26th constitutional amendment was approved by the Parliament with consensus while he described the release of Bushra BB and PTI founder's sisters as meaningful after the approval of the amendment.

The Governor further added that the first result of Bushra Bibi's arrival in Peshawar, was the loosing of the Supreme Court Bar election.

He questioned, "To whom will you be against staging a protest or conducting public gatherings in Peshawar where you(PTI)are in government."

He said, "We face the opponents in politics and playing with someone's life is not our way."

Faisal said that the release of the PTI founder Chairman was possible only through the Courts as his wife and sisters obtained relief from the Courts.

He added that the PTI founder should have the same facilities in jail as he had expressed while addressing a public meeting in the United States, quoting him no tv, no food from home and no seven-star hotel facilities.