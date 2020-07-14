UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Mobilizes Its Machinery To Help Flood Affectees In Lower Chitral District: Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:59 PM

KP Govt mobilizes its machinery to help flood affectees in Lower Chitral district: Kamran Bangash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has mobilized its machinery to help flood affected people of Lower Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has mobilized its machinery to help flood affected people of Lower Chitral district.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Local Government and Information, Kamran Bangash said this during his visit to PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he was briefed about Govt's rescue and relief efforts besides material losses caused by flash flood at Golan Gol Valley in Lower Chitral district.

Kamran Bangash was informed that food and others essential commodities was being provided to affected areas as part of the Govt's relief measures to help the flood victims.

He said provincial machinery have been mobilized to ensure protection of lives and properties of people.

The CM aide said all concerned organizations were busy in relief activities in line with the emergency plan and Government would continue efforts till last affectee has been rehabilitated.

He said solid efforts were being made to minimize losses and all concerned departments were directed to expedite relief operations at Golen Gol Valley.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Visit Chitral All Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

20 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

23 minutes ago

44 police officials undergo test for diarists at p ..

6 seconds ago

FM thanks all those praying, expressing wishes for ..

7 seconds ago

Several wounded in Syria attack on Russian-Turkish ..

8 seconds ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.