KP Govt mobilizes its machinery to help flood affectees in Lower Chitral district: Kamran Bangash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has mobilized its machinery to help flood affected people of Lower Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has mobilized its machinery to help flood affected people of Lower Chitral district.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Local Government and Information, Kamran Bangash said this during his visit to PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he was briefed about Govt's rescue and relief efforts besides material losses caused by flash flood at Golan Gol Valley in Lower Chitral district.

Kamran Bangash was informed that food and others essential commodities was being provided to affected areas as part of the Govt's relief measures to help the flood victims.

He said provincial machinery have been mobilized to ensure protection of lives and properties of people.

The CM aide said all concerned organizations were busy in relief activities in line with the emergency plan and Government would continue efforts till last affectee has been rehabilitated.

He said solid efforts were being made to minimize losses and all concerned departments were directed to expedite relief operations at Golen Gol Valley.