KP Govt Moves PHC For Cancellation Of Bails Of May 9 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KP govt moves PHC for cancellation of bails of May 9 accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Department has filed an application in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday for cancellation of the bail of the accused involved in vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10.

It said that the Anti-Terrorism Court has granted bail to 310 accused arrested in different cases including vandalism and ransacking in buildings of Radio Pakistan and Election Commission office and arrested red-handed from the spot.

The accused also damaged the private properties, it said, adding that it was feared that the accused who had been released on bail might commit these crimes again.

The government requested the PHC to annul the orders of the ATC Peshawar and allow the arrest of the accused on bail.

